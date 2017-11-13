OnePlus 5T New York Launch Event Tickets Are Sold Out

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 5T on November 16, this Thursday, and the company has just announced that the Brooklyn launch event tickets have been sold out. OnePlus actually decided to charge $40 for a ticket to those of you who wanted to see the unveiled of the OnePlus 5T in person, and it seems like it managed to sell every single last one of them. OnePlus earlier said that the funds generated by these ticket sales will go ‘toward the advancement of tech innovation’, though it’s unclear what exactly that means.

In any case, this event will be hosted in Brooklyn at Villain, and those of you who are attending should look for 307 Kent Avenue, as that is the address of this venue. The event kicks off at 11AM and it will run until 2PM EST (local New York time). Now, you will not walk out of the event empty-handed, though, those of you who decided to buy a ticket and will attend the event will get a gift bag from OnePlus which contains the company’s Travel Backpack, OnePlus Hoodie (in your size), OnePlus Baseball Cap and some other exclusive goodies. OnePlus also mentioned that snacks will be available at the event, and every attendee will be able to play around with the OnePlus 5T, of course. That is more or less it, all that is left now is to wait for Thursday and see what exactly will OnePlus announce, though we already know what to expect as the phone leaked a number of times thus far, and earlier today its unboxing video also popped up.

The OnePlus 5T will sport a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, which means that it comes with a different aspect ratio compared to the OnePlus 5’s panel, and it’s also larger than the display on the OnePlus 5. The OnePlus 5T will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, while the phone will arrive in both 6GB and 8GB RAM models, and those two variants will ship with 64GB and 128GB of native storage. The phone will sport a dual camera setup on the back, while it will be made out of metal. Android 8.0 Oreo will probably come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5T, while the company’s custom UI, OxygenOS, will be included on top of it.

