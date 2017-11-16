OnePlus 5T Doesn’t Have An Inverted Display, Kernel Suggests

The display panel of the OnePlus 5T isn’t installed in an inverted orientation, as suggested by the smartphone’s kernel source code released by the Chinese phone maker earlier today, shortly after the handset itself was officially announced. The newly unveiled Android flagship hence shouldn’t suffer from any kind of “jelly scrolling” effect that troubled its predecessor and caused some online controversy after it came to light that the firm opted to install the display module of the OnePlus 5 upside down in order to accommodate the rest of its internal hardware. That move essentially meant that the screen of the OnePlus 5 refreshed from the bottom to the top instead of doing so in a top-to-bottom manner like the vast majority of other displays on the market, including mobile screens, computer monitors, and TVs. The unusual configuration also resulted in some minor display warping during scrolling, prompting a visual phenomenon that users dubbed as the “jelly effect.”

OnePlus ultimately insisted that jelly scrolling isn’t a manufacturing defect, though the company’s statements on the matter weren’t entirely consistent, having been made by different officials with their own views of the situation. After some back-and-forth between the BBK Electronics-owned original equipment manufacturer and its customers, the company concluded that the complaint was a non-issue and the controversy was mostly settled, with many users claiming that their OnePlus 5 units weren’t affected at all, even though all are understood to have been made with inverted display panels. No such debate should be raised in the context of the OnePlus 5T as the newly announced flagship has its display module installed in the correct orientation, as suggested by its kernel sources that make no mention of the default state of the screen being oriented by 180 degrees like the kernel code of the OnePlus 5 did.

The “Sunlight Display” of the OnePlus 5T is one of the main selling points of the device, with the company opting for a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED module featuring an FHD+ resolution of 2,160 by 1,080 pixels and a tall aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. Corning’s 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the screen which is surrounded by minimal bezels, another first for the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based phone maker. The OnePlus 5T is set to start retailing on Tuesday, November 21st, starting at $500 in the United States and €500 in Europe.