OnePlus 5T Could Cost More Than Expected, Pete Lau Suggests

The OnePlus 5T will arrive in a week, as OnePlus confirmed that it will be announced on November 16 in New York, and the company’s CEO just shared some new info on Weibo (Chinese social network). The company’s CEO said that prices of mobile phone components are rising faster than house prices in Shenzhen, which could indicate that the OnePlus 5T will end up being more expensive than expected. Pete Lau, OnePlus’ CEO, actually said that the OnePlus 5T will cost less than $600, though his latest post is rather worrisome for those of you who are looking to purchase the OnePlus 5T.

Do keep in mind that Pete Lau’s latest post might not indicate an increase in OnePlus 5T’s pricing, OnePlus may find a way to keep the prices at bay, we’ll see. In any case, the OnePlus 5T will resemble the OPPO R11s quite a bit, as its design is based on the design of the OPPO R11s which had been announced quite recently. The OnePlus 5T will be made out of metal, it will sport a rear-facing fingerprint scanner, and its bezels will be quite thick. The phone’s alleged front panel actually surfaced earlier today, and we’ve seen quite a few leaks of the phone at this point. The OnePlus 5T will, most probably, sport a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, along with 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 5. This handset will also sport a dual camera setup on its back, we’re expecting to see 20 and 16-megapixel shooters again, though OnePlus might opt to include new sensors in the OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus 5T will include a battery that is larger than 3,000mAh, and you’ll be able to recharge it using the company’s proprietary Dash Charge fast charging, while wireless charging will not be a part of the picture. The OnePlus 5T will retain the OnePlus 5’s footprint, while the phone will also sport a 3.5mm headphone jack. Android 8.0 Oreo will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5T, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin, with all of its features.

