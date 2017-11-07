OnePlus 5T Confirmed As Amazon Exclusive In India

The OnePlus 5T was confirmed as an Amazon exclusive in India, with the local division of the e-commerce giant recently launching an official product page of the upcoming Android flagship. Amazon is directing users to the live stream of the handset’s unveiling and also provides them with the option of being reminded about the launch once it happens. No firm pricing details have been provided by the company, with all relevant availability information being set to be revealed next Thursday, November 16th.

After nonchalantly confirming the existence of the OnePlus 5T earlier this month, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer detailed its planned launch event just yesterday, announcing its first product reveal based in the United States. The New York City happening will be broadcasted online, with the smartphone being set to go on sale in North America and Europe on November 21st. The upcoming high-end device will officially go on sale in India on November 28th, though the BBK Electronics-owned phone maker is planning a flash sale in the country set to be held on the same day the OnePlus 5T starts retailing in the West. No specifics regarding the limited sale have yet been provided by OnePlus, though Amazon now essentially confirmed that it will handle both the pre-release and post-release retail channels in India. OnePlus Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau recently suggested that the OnePlus 5T will be priced below $600 (Rs. 39,000), though it’s still unclear whether that also applies to the more premium variant of the handset that’s expected to debut with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to ditch the conventional design of its predecessor in favor of a more contemporary look entailing a 6-inch FHD+ panel with an aspect ratio of 18:9 (2:1) and fairly minimal bezels. Other than an upgraded aesthetic, the OnePlus 5T may also feature a front-facing camera that’s better than the 16-megapixel (f/2.0) sensor of the OnePlus 5. The two are still expected to share the majority of internal hardware specifications, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 and a dual-camera setup. It’s currently unclear whether the OnePlus 5T will run OxygenOS based on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, or if the flagship will be updated to the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system shortly after being released.