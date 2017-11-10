OnePlus 5T Breaks Cover With Leaked Images & Specs

The OnePlus 5T has broken cover with leaked images and specifications that accompany what appears to be the reviewer box that has been sent out by the company, and thanks to the bevy of images below in the gallery you get a pretty good look at the phone from multiple angles, as well as what OnePlus will be offering in terms of cases for the new device, and even what the OnePlus 5T looks like when compared to other similar flagships when sat side by side. And of course, there’s the full list of specs that more or less confirm what the device will have when it comes to hardware and features.

In regards to the specs, it seems the OnePlus 5T will come with just about everything that was rumored or expected. It’s coming with the a 6.01-inch 1080p display with 401 ppi and a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, complete with an 18:9 aspect ratio which means a taller display and almost no bezels on the top and bottom. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with an Adreno 540 GPU for the graphics processing, and comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM models just like the original OnePlus 5. It’s also packing 64GB or 128GB of storage depending on the model you choose.

While most of if not all the specs on this device will be the same as the original OnePlus 5, some things are different, like the display as mentioned above, and because of the 18:9 aspect ration there’s no room for the fingerprint sensor on front, so OnePlus moved it to the back of the device. It has a 3,300mAh battery inside and uses USB Type-C, and carries a 16-megapixel/20-megapixel dual camera setup on the back, while the front camera uses a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chat. Speaking of the cameras, the OnePlus 5T comes with the same Pro Mode that was introduced with the OnePlus 5 and comes with a new camera UI that features easy one-handed access for easier picture-taking. Another new feature is the Sunlight Display, which is a trait of the new screen that OnePlus has used and was designed to adapt to the changing light so the user always has the best viewing experience. OnePlus also notes that this only engages during four different situations, which is when users are gaming, recording videos, taking pictures, or viewing the photo gallery. In addition to the specs and images, it’s also displayed that OnePlus plans to open sales for the OnePlus 5T in North America and Europe on November 21st. The only thing missing at this point is the price.