OnePlus 5T Becomes The Company’s Fastest Selling Smartphone

OnePlus had introduced the OnePlus 5T on November 16, while the device became available for purchase yesterday, and it seems like it’s already breaking records. OnePlus has just announced, via its official Twitter page, that the OnePlus 5T is the fastest selling smartphone to date, at least as far as launch day sales are concerned. OnePlus also noted that it took OnePlus 5T 6 hours to become the company’s fastest selling launch day smartphone to date.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 5T is now available for purchase in the US and Europe, directly from the company, while more markets will get the chance to purchase the phone in the near future. OnePlus did host a flash sale in India as well, quite recently, but the device is still not officially available for purchase there, though it will be soon. The OnePlus 5T is a flagship phone, which is made using the same materials as the OnePlus 5, but there are some differences between the two phones. The OnePlus 5T sports a taller, larger display, and the phone comes with considerably thinner bezels. The OnePlus 5T also offers ‘Face Unlock’ feature, which is not available on the OnePlus 5, and it also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The two phones do share the same SoC, RAM and storage setups, and both come with two rear-facing cameras, though the two dual camera setups are not the same.

The OnePlus 5T is made out of metal, it sports a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it comes with a 3,300mAh non-removable battery. It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus 5T does not sport wireless charging, but the company did include its proprietary Dash Charge fast charging technology, and that is one of the fastest fast charging techs out there at the moment. Android Nougat comes out of the box here, with the company’s OxygenOS skin on top of it, though Android Oreo is on the way, it will arrive early next year, said OnePlus. The two OnePlus 5T variants are priced at $499 / €499 and $559 / €559 in US / Europe, for those of you who are interested.