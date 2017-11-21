OnePlus 5T Android Flagship Now On Sale, Starting At $499/€499

The OnePlus 5T officially went on sale just moments ago, with the latest Android flagship from the Chinese phone maker now being available for purchase in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Consumers in India also have a chance to pre-purchase the device through the local branch of Amazon, albeit the company’s limited flash sale is exclusive to Prime subscribers. The wider release of the OnePlus 5T in India is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 28th, with the high-end phablet releasing in China on December 1st. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory is priced at $499 in the U.S. and €499 in Europe, whereas the premium variant with twice the storage space and 8GB of RAM will set you back $559, i.e. €559. Indian consumers are able to order the more affordable version for Rs. 32,998 ($508), while the other one will set them back Rs. 37,998 ($585).

The successor to the popular OnePlus 5 is largely the same device on the inside but ships with a significantly altered aesthetic, having ditched the 5.5-inch FHD panel of the previous model in favor of a 6.01-inch FHD+ screen with an elongated aspect ratio of 18:9, i.e. 2:1. The display itself is surrounded by fairly minimal bezels, allowing the OnePlus 5T to offer more screen real estate while having a physical footprint that’s nearly identical to the one featured by its predecessor. Another notable change comes in the form of a new dual-camera setup whose secondary lens now isn’t of the telephoto variety as the company opted for a second wide-angle glass module with an aperture of f/1.7 in an effort to improve upon the low-light performance of its previous offering.

The final major novelty introduced by the OnePlus 5T is Face Unlock, the OEM’s proprietary facial recognition solution advertised as being able to recognize you and unlock your device in just 0.4 seconds, thus serving as an alternative to the ceramic-plated fingerprint sensor that was moved to the back of the handset as a direct result of the new bezel-free aesthetic which doesn’t leave enough room for a physical Home button that hosted such a sensor for previous devices from OnePlus. The OnePlus 5T is expected to enjoy strong commercial performance this holiday season and possibly even take the title of the company’s best-selling smartphone that’s still held by its direct predecessor.