OnePlus 5T (A5010) 8GB RAM GFXBench Listing Surfaces

The OnePlus 5T (A5010 model number) has now shown up on GFXBench. This is not the first time a phone understood to be the OnePlus 5T has hit the benchmarking site as one did earlier in November boasting the same model number. Although some of the specs from the previous listing are different to the current one.

First up, while the previous listing referenced multiple RAM and storage variants, this one seems to be solely for the 8GB RAM model (listed as 7.5GB). Recent leaks for the OnePlus 5T have seemingly confirmed – like the original OnePlus 5 model – the T version will be available in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Along with those RAM options, the 6GB model will come sporting 64GB storage while the 8GB RAM model, 128GB storage. This latest benchmark listing seems to further add weight to that suggestion with the listing noting how of the 128GB storage, 111GB will be available. The leaks so far have heavily suggested that the OnePlus 5T’s main selling feature will be its display and most notably, its including of more of an all-screen design. Which seems to be further confirmed with this latest benchmark listing declaring the OnePlus 5T as coming with a 6-inch display and a 2160 x 1080 resolution. The latter of which also confirms the aspect ratio in use will be 18:9.

As for the rest of the specs, the GFXBench listing suggests the back camera will be a 16-megapixel camera (noted as 15MP) although it almost guaranteed the OnePlus 5T will come with a dual rear camera setup – like the OnePlus 5. The front-facing camera is listed as another 16-megapixel (again listed as 15MP) camera. Which is consistent with the previous leaks and again, consistent with the FFC included on the original OnePlus 5. Other than that, the listing states the SoC inside will be a Qualcomm octa-core SoC which is accompanied by an Adreno 540 (largely confirming the SoC in question is the Snapdragon 835) and the operating system version in use will be Android 7.1 (Nougat). Both aspects that are in line with the previous leaks. All details on this newly-arriving Android phone will be confirmed by OnePlus on November 16 when the company officially launches the OnePlus 5T.