OnePlus 5 Being Discontinued In India In Favor Of OnePlus 5T

OnePlus stopped its production of the OnePlus 5 in India and is currently in the process of discontinuing the device in favor of the newly launched OnePlus 5T, The Indian Express reported on Monday, citing the company’s local General Manager Vikas Aggarwal. While the phone maker traditionally discontinues its devices in the run-up to the release of their successors, India was always an exception to that rule, with consumers in the South Asian country usually having a period of at least several months when they can purchase both the latest handset from the company and its direct predecessor at a discounted price. According to Mr. Aggarwal, that strategy won’t change following the release of the OnePlus 5T despite the fact that the OnePlus 5 isn’t being manufactured any longer.

While the firm’s official didn’t commit to any specific time frames, he mentioned the example of the 2016 OnePlus 3T whose last batch was sold during this year’s Diwali festivities in October even though the smartphone wasn’t in production for five months at that point. The OnePlus 5 is set to meet a similar fate in the country, according to Mr. Aggarwal, with his comments suggesting that local consumers will still be able to purchase the handset until early spring before the company runs out of stock that’s no longer being replenished. The executive also explicitly said that the OnePlus 5T isn’t a new device but another variant of the OnePlus 5, adding that the release of the handset is no different than product revisions made by other smartphone brands and saying that the Chinese original equipment manufacturer only releases one truly new handset on an annual basis.

Following its Thursday announcement, the OnePlus 5T is set to go on sale tomorrow, with consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe being the first to have a chance to purchase it. The BBK Electronics-owned phone maker is also preparing a flash sale on Amazon in India that’s taking place tomorrow but is understood to be limited in terms of available units. The full-fledged commercial release of the OnePlus 5T in India is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 28th.