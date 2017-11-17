One-Stop Flights & Travel App Hitlist Arrives On Android

A popular travel app on iOS, Hilist, has now made its way to Android. Hitlist is available to download from the Google Play Store as a free to download app and does not list any in-app purchases. Although the user is required to create a Hitlist account if they want to make the most of all of the functionality on offer with the app.

Irrespective of whether an account is created through, the app does offer quite a lot without the need to sign up. In short, this is a travel compare sort of app which looks to make sure the user has access to, and are informed on, the latest travel deals available at their location and all with a view to being price-conscious. So think of this as more of a ultimate travel savings app, then necessarily one designed to facilitate frequent fliers who are less concerned about the cost. Once up and running the app needs to know the user’s location (permission-determined or self-set) and once the location is in place the app immediately returns various deals and offers which may be of interest to the user based on their airport of choice.

One of the added benefits of this app is that the user can create their own ‘hit list’ of destinations. Once created, the app keeps those destinations in mind when scouring the internet for deals and informs the user if and when a deal regarding any of those destinations comes through. Although this feature is one of those that does require the user to have an active Hitlist account. Those looking to take advantage of the non-account access will have to make do with the ‘explore’ feature which provides access to deals and prices on more generic, but popular, destination choices. While less curated than the app’s premium feature, it is still likely to be enough for those looking to jet set to some of the more popular destinations around the globe. Adhering to the feature’s name, it also acts as a good gateway search parameter for those who are less sure of where they would like to go on their next international (or domestic) adventure. Those interested in giving Hitlist on Android a try, head through the link.