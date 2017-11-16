Olie Smart Lamp Hits Crowdfunding Goal, Available In 2018

Olie, a smart lamp from InstruMMents has reached its crowdfunding goal on Indiegogo. The manufacturer has already crowdfunded a project in the past, a measuring device dubbed as the 01. In addition to being a lighting fixture, this product could also function as a smart speaker that supports either Alexa or the Google Assistant and a wireless charging pad. Since it replaces two devices at the same time, Olie’s designers claim that their product will appeal to consumers who want less clutter and wires on their desks. To provide greater eye comfort and reduce UV ray emission, Light dimming chips and RC filters are used to prevent the flickering of the lamp.

Olie comes in two models, namely the table model and the floor model, and three color options, which are Black, Black and Bright, and Polished. Both variants can be configured to include either a 7W Spot LEDs that is capable of 550 lumens in brightness or a 14W Area LEDs that can achieve 1100 lumens in brightness. The smart lamp sports connectivity features like Bluetooth Low Energy and 802.11ag Wi-Fi and it is crafted from Aluminum alloy and polycarbonate. In order to function as a virtual assistant, it contains four far-field microphones and a high-excursion speaker. The floor model is much taller and it lacks wireless charging while the base of the table model serves as a wireless charging pad. The device is compliant with the Qi standard and it supports fast wireless charging. InstruMMents is offering a separate wireless charging adapter for Android handsets, and it will cost the buyer $12. The brightness of the lamp can be adjusted and the microphone can be turned on or off by tapping on the product’s touch interface.

Based on the timeline provided by the manufacturer, the prototypes of the product has been constructed, and production will begin by January 2018. The plan also states that the Olie smart lamp will be shipped to customers by June 2018. For a pledge of $64, consumers will receive a table light equipped with wireless charging functionality while a pledge of $89 adds support for a personal assistant. For the same price, the user may also get a floor lamp that is equipped with a personal assistant. Interested customers will obtain two table lights if they pledge $169.