Oct. 2017 Android Security Patch Hits Verizon’s Galaxy S6 Units

Verizon Wireless is releasing a new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge on its network, introducing the Android security patch for the month of October. As usual, the update is available to Verizon customers over the air and it can be acquired either after an update notification arrives, or by manually checking for new software versions within the phone’s settings menu.

No other changes are included in this latest release, with the BlueBorne vulnerability having already been fixed via a separate software package distributed by Verizon identified as the build version ‘G92xVVRS4DQI1’ for both the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge. As for the current release, the software version comes in as the ‘G920VVRS4DQJ1’ for the Galaxy S6 and ‘G925VVRS4DQJ1’ for the Galaxy S6 Edge, representing an incremental change from the “I1” to “J1” suffix. Eligible device owners who have either received the update notification or triggered the process manually are advised to fully charge their smartphones before proceeding with the update and should download the package over a stable Wi-Fi network.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 series has quite a history with Verizon, with both devices being released in 2015 on the operator’s network running Android 5.0 Lollipop, and both receiving upgrades to Android Marshmallow in April 2016 before making a final push to Android Nougat one year later. Given that these two devices have already been through a couple of major OS update cycles throughout their lifetime, they are both expected to remain on Android Nougat moving forward and won’t make an official jump to Oreo. Nevertheless, Samsung and mobile carriers including Verizon have continued to support the smartphone series with new security updates like the one at hand, and this trend will probably continue for the next few months, at least until the lineup turns three years old in 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge represented the OEM’s second smartphone series to make the jump to a QHD display, following the Galaxy Note 4 released half a year before them. Although the duo is starting to show its age, both smartphone models continue to hold their own with contemporary features including a fingerprint reader, heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensor, and Qi wireless charging capabilities.