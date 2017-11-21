O2 Bundles OnePlus 5T With Xbox Live Gold And Free Data

O2 is offering its UK customers a limited time bundle with their purchase of the new OnePlus 5T. OnePlus is certainly aiming to maintain its competitiveness in the market with the launch of the OnePlus 5T which brings a number of upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 5. In the UK, the smartphone is exclusively available through O2 and, in order to entice customers, the company is offering a free Xbox Live Gold membership and some extra data with any purchase.

As part of the offer, those who get their hands on the device before December 6 will be able to claim a free, 12-month Xbox Live Gold Membership valued at £40 with their purchase. Not only this but the UK network provider is also offering customers a big amount of free data depending on the plan they choose. Those who opt for the usual 10GB plan will now be offered 50GB for the same price of £49 per month. The next plan below this one costs £45 per month and offers 20GB for the price of 5GB. If this still seems like too much data, customers will also be able to choose between £41 and £38 per month plans, which respectively offer 12GB (usually 3GB) and 4GB (usually 1GB). For those looking to get their hands on the 64GB model, these plans include a £9.99 down payment, while those looking for the 128GB alternative will face the same down payment, but the monthly cost of each plan increases by £3. Nonetheless, those who don’t wish to choose a 24-month data plan can also purchase the OnePlus 5T off contract for £449.99 or £499.99 based on the storage configuration chosen, along with a minimum top up on the selected pay as you go plan which varies from £10 to £30 depending on the tariff.

The new OnePlus 5T offers a new bezel-less design with a large 6-inch AMOLED display that sports the new 18:9 ratio. On the inside, OnePlus has included Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, which is coupled with the Adreno 540 GPU and the choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. In the camera department, OnePlus has introduced a redesigned dual-camera system that includes a 16-megapixel main sensor, alongside a 20-megapixel secondary one, while the selfie sensor also sports a 16-megapixel resolution. On a final note, the company has also added face recognition which, while not as sophisticated as Apple’s alternative, is still quicker.