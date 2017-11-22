NVIDIA SHIELD Black Friday Sale: Up To 75% Off Select Games

Following on from yesterday’s announcement of the arrival of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV, NVIDIA has today announced the start of its Black Friday sale for the platform. As a result, and if you do happen to own either the 2015 or 2017 version of the NVIDIA SHIELD, then it looks like you now have an abundance of games to choose from. Literally, too many games to list.

With this being a ‘Black Friday’ themed sale, it is one which is designed to only be in effect for a limited time with NVIDIA confirming the deal prices are live from today (November 22) and will remain active until the close of business on November 27. Therefore anyone who does want to pick up some new games for the SHIELD will want to do by Monday. As for the selection, NVIDIA has announced a number of games available through the company’s GeForce NOW service have been discounted, as well as more general Android games which can be downloaded directly from the Google Play Store. With most, although not quite all of them, only available to play on an NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV device.

Of the more than 30 titles included in the sale, some have been discounted by as much as 75-percent, resulting in what is some very big discounts compared to their usual prices. Some of the headline GeForce NOW games on offer include seven LEGO-related titles (varying in discounts which equate to either 66-percent of 75-percent off), Batman Arkham Knight (down from $19.99 to $6.79), Homefront: The Revolution (down from $29.99 to $7.49), and Saints Row Gat out of Hell – down from $14.99 to $3.75. While some of the Android specific titles worth noting include Tomb Raider 2013 (down from $14.99 to $3.75), Doom 3: BFG Edition (down from $9.99 to $2.49), GoNNer (down from $9.99 to $2.99), and The Final Station (down from $14.99 to $3.75). As mentioned though, this is just a taste of what is on offer and to check out the full list of discounted games for Black Friday head through the link below. Or take the more direct approach by firing up the SHIELD and heading through to either the Google Play Store app or the dedicated GeForce NOW app where all the games and their discounted prices are now live.