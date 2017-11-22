NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Software Upgrade 6.2 Now Rolling Out

NVIDIA is now in the process of rolling out the next update to its line of NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV devices. This update installs ‘SHIELD Software Experience Upgrade 6.2’ on devices and has already started arriving. As a result, some owners will already be seeing the prompt to install when turning the SHIELD on next. Although users can manually see if the update is available by heading into the settings, through to About, then to Software Update.

As for what the update brings with it, most of the features detailed in the changelog are ones that had already been announced by NVIDIA in the past couple of weeks. So for example, support for HDR content played through VUDU, support for voice commands when using Plex, and support for Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Other features which may have escaped the news feeds of SHIELD owners is the ability to now cast from Amazon Music (something which became widely available on Android in general in the past week), support for FIFA 18 and Destiny 2 through Gamestream, as well as voice command support for Ecobee thermostats and LG SmartThinQ appliances which are compatible with Google Assistant. Other than that, the changelog does also detail that the latest monthly Android security updates are included with this upgrade (dated November, 5, 2017) and there is also a firmware fix included which will look to improve the responsiveness of the SHIELD Remote.

So although the update doesn’t bring with it anything too substantial, it certainly does highlight the number of changes and new features/supports that have been added over the past few weeks. Especially considering the previous update (Experience Upgrade 6.1) did only arrive at the end of October. So this is how much more feature-rich the SHIELD has become in just the last three weeks. For those who have yet to pick up an NVIDIA SHIELD, but have been considering it, now is the time to do so. NVIDIA also this week announced it has dropped the price of the NVIDIA SHIELD for Black Friday. Which means the main SHIELD package (which includes the the SHIELD Remote and the SHIELD Controller) is now available to buy for only $169 – a saving of $30 compared to its usual $199 price. Alternatively, for $149.99 you can pick up the SHIELD with just the SHIELD Remote – although the Controller is worth spending the extra $20 on.