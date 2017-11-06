November Android Security Patch & Factory Images Now Live

Google has officially begun releasing the November 2017 Android Security Bulletin, with factory images for some Nexus and Pixel devices already up for download. Thus far, there do not seem to be any reports of OTA updates going out just yet. Devices that can download a factory or OTA image with the November update, as of this writing, include the Pixel 2, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Pixel and Pixel XL, and Nexus Player. There is seemingly no stated reason for the strange absence of the Pixel 2 XL in the factory image lineup; presumably, it will have its factory image posted up soon. Some versions of the Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel 2 are awaiting device-specific or carrier-specific fixes. This time around, manufacturers who usually apply their own fixes, such as Samsung and Motorola, do not seem to have published their own bulletins simultaneously or in advance.

Google has yet to post a security bulletin for this update, making it hard to find a centralized listing of what fixes are on board for each patch level. All that’s known at this point is that there is a patch level for the first of the month with 11 fixes, a fix for the fifth of the month with 11 more fixes, and a fix for the sixth that adds in five more fixes. Without a bulletin published, it’s hard to say how many of these are device specific. Given the rash of issues on release with the newest Pixel devices and the recent outbreak of the KRACK Wi-Fi security vulnerability, it’s quite likely that most of these issues are addressed in these patches.

The installation instructions for this bulletin are the same as any other. If you have a compatible device and want to update manually rather than waiting for the over-the-air update to drop, the quickest way is to throw the phone into bootloader mode, with instructions for that varying from device to device, and using Fastboot to flash the update. Using ADB should work as well. Some devices will require an unlocked bootloader to flash the newest update manually, and doing that could void your warranty or even delete all data on the device, depending on the device and method in question.