November 2017 Security Patch Hits Nokia 6 Global Edition

HMD Global has started rolling out a new software update to Nokia 6 international edition, introducing the November 2017 Android security patch to the budget smartphone. The software package weighs 150MB, and other than a load of security fixes for the month of November, the update does not seem to include any other improvements to the handset.

It is worth pointing out that Nokia 6 is among the devices to receive the November security patch first, in keeping with HMD Global’s goal to deliver regular updates to the new brand of Nokia on a timely fashion. True to its word, HMD Global has been quick to release the latest Android security patch to Nokia 6, as Google launched the update only six days ago for the November 6, 2017 patch level, with the patch breakdown comprising November 1st, November 5th, and November 6th. Overall, the November 2017 security patch level includes 31 fixes: 9 fixes for the November 6th patch and 11 fixes for each of November 1st and 5th. With the November 1st and 5th patch levels, critical-level vulnerabilities in the native media services of Google’s mobile operating system have been addressed, which could otherwise let attackers access any device remotely. Also, the security update fixes several other issues with the WLAN, GPU and camera drivers, with the patch being intended for Android 4.4 KitKat through to Android 8.0 Oreo. Nokia 6 received the update only a few days after HMD Global rolled out a similar security patch to Nokia 7 in China, introducing a bevy of security fixes, camera optimizations, facial recognition improvements, and other enhancements to the network performance and power saving features.

Announced in January of this year, the Nokia 6 is made out of metal and features a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core System-on-Chip (SoC), coupled with the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics requirements. Under the hood, it also packs either 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of expandable native storage. On the optics aspect, the phone boasts a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera that is placed on the phone’s front side. Nokia 6 is juiced up by a non-removable 3,000mAh battery and runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, though the handset is also set to receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update before the end of the year.