Nougat-Powered Gionee GN5007 With 4GB RAM Hits Geekbench

One of Gionee’s upcoming smartphones identified by the model number ‘GN5007’ has been recently tested with the online took Geekbench and as expected, the listing reveals some of the device’s hardware characteristics while also attributing a benchmark score which is supposed to reflect the smartphone’s capabilities under synthetic workloads. According to the tool, the Gionee GN5007 carries 4GB of RAM, an unspecified Qualcomm-made chipset housing 8 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.4GHz, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

As far as benchmark scores are concerned, the Gionee GN5007 manages to top 660 and 2493 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. No other details have been revealed by Geekbench but it’s worth noting that this particular Gionee smartphone bearing the same model number was also approved by China’s regulatory agency TENAA a couple of months ago in September. There it was revealed that the device should carry a generous 6-inch display with a resolution of 1440 by 720, a 13-megapixel main camera coupled with an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor, 32GB and 64GB on-board storage options with support for microSD cards of up to 256GB, and a fairly large 5,000mAh battery to boot. The photos shared by TENAA also revealed that the Gionee GN5007 closely resembles the GN5006L in terms of exterior design, but unlike the latter model, the Gionee GN5007 carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and ups some of the hardware internals including the amount of RAM and the battery capacity. The Gionee GN5006L carried a similar panel with a resolution of 1440 x 720 as well, but the diagonal was smaller and clocking in at 5.5-inches.

It appears that the model spotted recently on Geekbench might fit between the Gionee GN5006L and the recently launched M7 as far as specifications are concerned. It boasts a full-screen design with an 18:9 aspect ratio; it features a fingerprint scanner but lacks the M7’s dual-camera configuration and higher-end components. As for the Gionee GN5007’s release, there’s no concrete information to go by at the time of writing, however, the Chinese OEM intends on unveiling no less than eight new smartphones on November 26, and needless to say the GN5007 might very well be one of them.