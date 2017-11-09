NOMU Will Discount Five Handsets On Nov. 11 For ‘11.11’ Sale

November 11 represents a great shopping day in China, also known as ‘Singles Day’, ‘11.11’ and ‘Double 11’, and many smartphone manufacturers are planning to discount their smartphones for that occasion, including NOMU. This China-based company has just announced that five of its smartphones will be considerably discounted on November 11, so if you’ve been planning to either of the devices that we’ll talk about in a moment, it might be wise to get it on November 11, read on.

NOMU usually manufacturers rugged smartphones, so if you’ve been looking for such a phone, you’re in the right place. NOMU is discounting NOMU T10, S10, S30, S30 Mini, and S10 Pro on November 11. The NOMU T10’s price will drop to $50.99 (15 percent off), while the NOMU S10 will be priced at $109.99 (33 percent discount). It’s worth noting that the NOMU S10’s sale will be limited to 100 units, though, so the first 100 buyers will be able to take advantage of this discount. The NOMU S30 is also one of the company’s smartphones that will be discounted, the device will be priced at $215.79 (17 percent off), and the NOMU S30 Mini will be more affordable as well, as it will cost $139.99 (30 percent off). The NOMU S10 Pro will get the same discount as the NOMU S30 Mini, as the phone will cost $139.99 (30 percent off) on November 11. Those are all the NOMU phones that will be more affordable on November 11, though that’s not all, NOMU is offering even deeper discounts with coupon codes.

NOMU will give you the opportunity to win $2, $3, $5 or $10 coupons on November 11, and you’ll be able to take advantage of them that very same day. It’s also worth noting that NOMU is currently running a giveaway, you can win one of the company’s devices, all you have to do is like NOMU’s Facebook page and complete a couple of additional steps. In any case, you can find more information about NOMU’s 11.11 discounts and the aforementioned giveaway on the company’s official website, you can access all that info directly via the provided link / banner down below, click away if you’re interested in any of the phones that we’ve talked about here.

NOMU's 11.11 sale & giveaway (more info)