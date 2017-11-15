Nokia To Kick Off Steel HR Delivery Early Next Month

Nokia is set to start shipping its own brand of the Steel HR wearable device early next month, with pre-orders now going live for the $179.95 smart watch via the Finnish company’s website. Nokia Steel HR is a rebranded version of the original smart watch built by Withings, a company acquired by Nokia recently. While basically a relaunched version under Nokia’s own brand, the Nokia Steel HR retains most of the specs inherent to the original Withings Steel HR, including the 36mm and 40mm case sizes, which will be shipped with the wearable in early December.

However, the software side is expected to receive a major overhaul. For example, Nokia has upgraded the heart rate monitoring algorithm of the Steel HR in a bid to track a user’s heart rate more accurately. That means the screen on the Nokia Steel HR will now serve up notifications that display a user’s heart rate and the steps taken in a more reliable way. It will also be able to survive underwater immersion for up to 50 meters of depth, courtesy of a design makeover in which a sapphire glass replaces the smart watch’s face. Nokia Steel HR is just one part of the entire line of connected devices Nokia has been planning to relaunch under its own name. Last June, Nokia unveiled a number of digital health oriented product line that includes a Wi-Fi connected BMI (body mass index) scale called Nokia Body, as well as a fresh compact blood pressure monitor called Nokia BPM+, which can be had through Nokia’s online marketplace and partner retailers worldwide.

The upcoming re-release of Nokia Steel HR marks the final step in the Finnish company’s goal to relaunch the entire family of the Steel HR wearables with a major emphasis on health and wellness features of the smart watch instead of only its fitness monitoring capabilities. Additionally, the smart watch has been integrated with the MyFitnessPal solution to enable the wearable to monitor a wearer’s eating habits as well on top of wellness activities. Nokia Steel HR comes in a number of color models such as black or white.