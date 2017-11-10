Nokia 7 Gains Nov. 2017 Android Security Update & More

The Nokia 7 is reportedly receiving its first software update in China, introducing the Android security patch for the month of November alongside improvements to its camera, system stability, and more. The software package weighs 172MB and is being rolled out gradually out over the air, as is usually the case with system updates. Since the Nokia 7 has yet to make its way outside of China, this particular update targets only the Far Eastern country but assuming that the device will eventually expand its reaches into other markets, it could come pre-loaded with these new software additions.

According to reports, the first update for the Nokia 7 brings optimizations for the camera, allowing the unit to handle low-light photography with more ease. Additionally, the facial recognition feature has been enhanced and so was the screen’s color balance. System stability, network performance, and power saving features should also be improved by this software release, and together with the November security patch, this turns out to be a fairly complete software update for a device that debuted less than a month ago. The Nokia 7 was released in China in mid-October for the base price of 2,499 Yuan or the rough equivalent of $375, while a second variant carrying 6GB of RAM was launched for 2,699 Yuan or around $400. The device offers a 5.2-inch display with a pixel count of 1920 by 1080 and is powered by the Snapdragon 630 chipset from Qualcomm while offering 64GB of on-board storage. It’s fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and all the components are wrapped in a 7000-series aluminum chassis with a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass covering the handset.

Although the latest update does include some camera-related improvements, this is not the highly-anticipated update from HMD Global promising a new Camera app user interface inspired by the one employed by the older Lumia phones. That particular update could actually be worked on already, at least according to a couple of hints recently dropped by the Finnish company. HMD is also expected to launch an upgrade to Android Oreo for all of its 2017 smartphones in the coming months, but it remains to be seen if this will come to pass before the end of the year.