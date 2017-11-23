Nokia 2 Launches In India With 1GB RAM For $108

The Nokia 2 is now officially set to hit the shelves in India within a day’s time on November 24th, when it will be available for purchase at the price of Rs. 6,999 or the rough equivalent of $108 at today’s conversion rate. But contrary to what some local industry sources claimed recently, the Nokia 2 in India doesn’t adopt twice the amount of RAM and on-board memory compared to the model unveiled in October, and instead, it features the same 1GB of RAM and 8GB of expandable storage.

Given the Rs. 6,999 price tag it should be no surprise that the Nokia 2 fits in the budget-friendly market and carries appropriate internal components for the segment. Nevertheless, all of these components are wrapped in a 6000-series aluminum frame for increased durability, and the device adopts a polycarbonate back while promising an IP52 splash-proof rating. The Nokia 2 carries a 5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1280 by 720 and the panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Underneath the screen beats the heart of the Snapdragon 212 chipset from Qualcomm, featuring four ARM Cortex-A7 CPU cores clocked at up to 1.3GHz and an Adreno 304 GPU. As mentioned previously, the CPU is paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM, whereas the 8GB of on-board memory can be expanded by up to 128GB through a microSD card slot. The aforementioned polycarbonate back panel carries an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and an LED flash, and selfie shots rely on a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. All of these components rely on a generous 4,100mAh battery which should provide great battery life given the not-so-demanding hardware internals or display, and the phone runs near-stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box while an upgrade to Android Oreo is planned for the relatively near future.

The Nokia 2 is a 4G-enabled device and offers Bluetooth 4.1 as well as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. It was officially introduced in October 2017 as HMD Global’s budget friendliest Android device, complementing the rest of the series of Android-powered Nokia smartphones launched throughout the year. Prospective buyers in India will be able to purchase the handset starting with November 24 in one of three color combinations including Pewter/Black, Pewter/White, and Copper/Black.