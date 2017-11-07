The NichePhone-S: A Pocket-Sized Android Phone For The Basics

Japanese manufacturer FutureModel has announced its newest product, the tiny NichePhone-S that offers the bare minimum in terms of features. The new product is certainly a unique offering, weighing in at just 38g and its overall size being comparable to that of a credit card, though it is slightly thicker at 6.5mm. Despite this, the device is technically a smartphone, but its use is restricted to the more basic features, with those who purchase the device being able to make calls, send texts and listen to music.

In terms of design, the device is reminiscent of a typical feature phone – the majority of the front panel is occupied by a dial pad and a small display sits above this. Spec wise, the previously mentioned ability to make calls and send texts is possible thanks to the included 3G connectivity. Speaking of connectivity, FutureModel has also equipped the device with Bluetooth, which will allow those who purchase the handset to use both wireless headsets and earphones. Also included is a microphone that permits the recording of voice memos. In the battery department, the Japanese company has included a 550mAh battery inside which, according to the official website, can provide up to 72 hours of battery life, or 3 hours of continuous talking. Interestingly, though, the device itself is too thin to include a micro-USB port, so the NichePhone-S comes with a magnetic adapter in the box, which connects to the rear panel of the device in order to charge it. Lastly, looking at the software of the device, FutureModel has pre-installed Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, a version that is over 5 years old. Despite this, though, it’s unclear what limitations have been applied to the software, but it’s unlikely any apps will be available for download.

The NichePhone-S will be available this Friday, November 10, in two simple colors: Black and White. Those interested in getting their hands on the handset will have to fork out the equivalent of $88, a pretty high price tag when the limitations the device imposes are included, not to mention the other Android devices that are available for a similar price tag. Nonetheless, for those looking for a handset that offers the bare minimum, and a few added extras, the NichePhone-S may well be a pretty good contender.