New Xperia XZ1, XZ1 Compact Update Fixes Camera Distortion

Sony has started rolling out an update for its Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact flagship handsets. The two phones are now receiving updates with the 47.1.A.2.374 and 47.1.A.5.51 build numbers, respectively. This update was actually launched for the Xperia XZ Premium quite recently, and the two latest flagships in Sony’s lineup are now receiving it as well. Having said that, let’s see what’s new, shall we.

Now, it’s worth noting that this update is based on Android 8.0 Oreo, both the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact launched with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, so these updates do not bring Android Oreo to the two devices, but it is based on it. In any case, the camera distortion fix is the biggest addition for the two devices here, along with the November 1 Android security patch. That is pretty much all the info we have as far as its changelog is concerned. Please do keep in mind that this update may not be available for your device straight away, as this is a staged rollout, and it may take a couple of days, maybe even a week or so for it to reach your phone. Now, the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact sport the very same design, both phones are made out of metal, though the Xperia XZ1 Compact is a considerably smaller smartphone, as its name suggests.

Both of these phones sport quite a bit of bezel, especially above and below the display, and both of them are fueled by the same chip, the Snapdragon 835. The Sony Xperia XZ1 features a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Xperia XZ1 Compact comes with a 4.6-inch 720p (1280 x 720) panel. These two handsets also sports the same rear-facing camera, though they come with different front-facing snappers. A 19-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of both of these devices, while the Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact sport 13 and 8-megapixel snappers on their front sides, respectively. Interestingly enough, both devices also come with the same battery on the inside, despite the fact, their display sizes and resolutions are considerably different, both phone ship with a 2,700mAh non-removable battery.