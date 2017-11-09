New Samsung Device Hits GFXBench, Could Be Galaxy J5 (2018)

An unannounced Samsung smartphone with model number SM-J337 has popped up on the GFXBench database, and it could be the Galaxy J5 (2018). The benchmark listing shows the handset’s core specifications, indicating that it will come as another affordable offering. The company’s Galaxy J line consists of low-cost devices with mid-range specs and the Galaxy J7 (2017) hit the scene back in June of this year, so the Galaxy J5 (2018) is likely still a good while away. Nevertheless, the GFXBench listing offers a glimpse of what could be on the table, if the specs are indeed for the Galaxy J5 (2018).

According to the benchmark, the smartphone will come with a 5-inch HD display, meaning a resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. The Galaxy J5 (2017) has an HD resolution as well, but on a 5.2-inch display. Under the hood, the purported Galaxy J5 (2018) will apparently pack a quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz (Cortex A53 – ARMv8). By comparison, the Galaxy J5 (2017) has an octa-core Cortex A53 CPU clocked at 1.6GHz. The benchmark listing further shows the device with 2GB of RAM, the same as the Galaxy J5 (2017). The native storage space is listed as 9GB, which likely means that the handset will come with 16GB of internal storage, 9GB of which will remain available to the user after the OS and other pre-installed apps take their share. In the camera department, the purported Galaxy J5 (2017) will feature an 8-megapixel rear sensor with autofocus, touch focus, HDR, face detection, and flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera. Overall, this handset seems to be lower-end than the Galaxy J5 (2017), so there is a possibility that it’s some other handset and not the Galaxy J5 (2018).

Other features listed in the benchmark include a heart-rate sensor, a gyroscope, pedometer, accelerometer, altimeter, barometer, light sensor, proximity sensor, GPS, compass, thermometer, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The handset will apparently be single-SIM, at least when it comes to this version spotted on GFXBench. On the software side, the smartphone will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat on board out of the box. The benchmark listing offers no additional information regarding other configurations, release date, pricing, availability, or anything else, and Samsung itself has yet to confirm any details about the Galaxy J line for next year. If Samsung follows a yearly cycle, the Galaxy J5 (2018) could make its debut around June of 2018.