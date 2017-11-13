New OUKITEL Mix 2 Hands-On Video With AnTuTu Test Results

OUKITEL, like a number of smartphone makers, has been releasing smartphones recently which place a greater focus on how much display is offered while looking to minimize the size of the device overall. The most recent example of this comes in the form of the OUKITEL Mix 2. In spite of being announced however, the Mix 2 has yet to go on general sale although the company does expect it to become available before the end of November. Leading up to that availability, OUKITEL has now released a new hands-on video providing a closer look at its new smartphone.

In addition to providing a good in-depth look at the smartphone the new video also recaps most of the major specs and features and draws attention to the interface and the general user experience. Like for example, providing a closer look at the camera interface and the various software tweaks that are on offer. Speaking of the cameras, this is a device which sports a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 21-megapixel main camera, backed up by a 16-megapixel secondary camera. As for some of the software tweaks, the OUKITEL Mix 2 includes various different shooting modes, such as Face Beauty, Blur, Mono, Panorama, and PRO. The video also does spend some time showcasing the display, as after all this is one of the phone’s main selling points. The display itself is a ‘full vision’ display as it adopts the use of an 18:9 aspect ratio. Which in turn means the phone offers a 5.99-inch display within a body size that is more commonly associated with smaller smartphones.

For those interested in performance, the video also shows the Mix 2 undertaking an AnTuTu test during which the phone is seen achieving an overall score of 62,585. A result of the combination of 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC. As for the rest of the features, the OUKITEL Mix 2 includes a fingerprint sensor, microSD storage expansion support, a 4080 mAh battery, Android 7.0 (Nougat), and will be available in three colors – Brilliant Blue, Jet Black, and Silver. Although the silver version is expected to be a limited edition option. The Mix 2 will arrive at a very affordable price, $269.99, and OUKITEL is currently sending out discount codes to those who subscribe through the company’s website for more information, which typically result in a further $30 or $50 being shaved off the price. Details on how to get a discount available through the link below. Also below is the full hands-on video with AnTuTu test.