New OP5T Sample Shot Hints At Excellent Low-Light Performance

OnePlus founder and Chief Executive Officer Pete Lau took to Twitter early on Monday to share yet another sample shot from the OnePlus 5T, the company’s upcoming Android flagship set to be launched later this week. Much like the previous teaser from the firm, the newly shared image suggests that the OnePlus 5T will deliver a camera solution that’s significantly better than the one boasted by its predecessor in terms of low-light performance. The image seen below shows a relatively challenging subject for most mobile camera setups – an escalator surrounded by mirrors in a darkly lit room where the only source of light is not only vividly orange but is of the fluorescent variety. Despite not being given much to work with, the OnePlus 5T seemingly manage to capture the escalator in a relatively accurate manner, with the photograph itself being correctly exposed and featuring an extremely low level of image noise.

While the OnePlus 5T didn’t manage to preserve a high amount of details in the shadows, it didn’t struggle much more than almost any other contemporary smartphone would when presented with a similar task, with the end result still being a significant improvement on the capabilities of the OnePlus 5. The dual-camera setup of the handset is expected to be significantly different to the one found on its predecessor as the BBK Electronics-owned company apparently opted to scrap the telephoto lens in favor of another 20-megapixel sensor mounted behind a lens with an f/1.7 aperture. That decision unsurprisingly improved the handset’s ability to deliver optimal results in poorly lit scenarios, though it may also impact its portrait capabilities in a less positive manner as the natural bokeh effect of the OnePlus 5 largely relied on its telephoto module. The first known camera comparison of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T seemingly confirms that, though it suggests that the overall imaging performance of the upcoming device is noticeably better than the one of the previously released smartphone.

The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based OEM is launching the OnePlus 5T in New York City on Thursday and will start selling the device in Europe and North America starting next Tuesday, November 21st. Indian consumers will be able to purchase the handset by participating in a flash sale taking place on the same date, with the phone’s official release date in the South Asian country being November 28th. Apart from improved camera performance, the OnePlus 5T should also serve as an upgrade on its predecessor in terms of design, being set to feature a bezel-less aesthetic and a 6.01-inch 18:9 screen with an FHD+ resolution.