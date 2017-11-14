New OnePlus 5T Unboxing Video Appears, This Time In Spanish

A new OnePlus 5T unboxing video has just surfaced on YouTube. This time around, the unboxing has been published by a YouTube channel called ‘RONALD.CHRA’, and it is actually in Spanish. Now, for those of you who do not know, this is not the first unboxing video of the OnePlus 5T that surfaced online, another YouTuber published its very own unboxing video, in English, the other day, and even though he removed it from YouTube, that video got re-uploaded and is once again available.

That being said, we got to check out the OnePlus 5T in the flesh already, and now you get yet another chance to check out the phone and its accessories. As you probably already know, the OnePlus 5T will be announced in New York tomorrow, on November 16. The OnePlus 5T is made out of metal, just like its predecessor, the OnePlus 5, but the device sports much thinner bezels, a larger display, and a different display aspect ratio. The OnePlus 5T also comes with a rear-facing fingerprint scanner this time around, unlike its predecessor. Thanks to all the leaks, we basically already know what to expect in the spec department when this phone is concerned. The OnePlus 5T will sport a 6.01-inch fullHD+ (2160 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, while the phone will ship in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, and those two models of the device will include 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively.

The OnePlus 5T will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which is still Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile chip out there. The device will sport a dual camera setup on the back, its main 16-megapixel shooter will remain unchanged compared to the OnePlus 5 (at least in terms of the hardware), while OnePlus will improve the secondary telephoto lens. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5T, it seems, while you will get OnePlus’ custom UI here as well, the so-called OxygenOS. This handset will sport a similar footprint as the OnePlus 5, despite the fact it will sport a considerably larger display. OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging will also be included here, and the phone’s price point will be similar to the OnePlus 5’s price point, at least according to the info that we have at the moment.

