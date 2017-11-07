New OnePlus 5T Render Surfaces Showing Front & Back Of Phone

A new render has now surfaced online which is said to be of the upcoming OnePlus 5T. While there has been a number of renders of this phone coming through in the past few weeks, most of them have focused on the front of the device and for good reason – as that is where most of the changes are expected to take place when compared to the OnePlus 5 from earlier in 2017. However, this render does provide a look at the back of the device as well.

Consistent with the previous renders, this one looks to reaffirm how OnePlus will be moving to a bezel-less display with the suggestion that the display will measure 6-inches in size and adopt an 18:9 aspect ratio. Due to this ratio, and how much of the front panel will be occupied by the display this inevitably means OnePlus will need to move the fingerprint sensor. This latest render shows the fingerprint sensor as positioned on the back of the device in a fairly traditional location. However, there does seem to be some discrepancy between this render and another one from last month on the shape of the fingerprint reader indent. With this one appearing much more oval compared to the more squarish indent noted on the previous render. Of the two renders, this new one (including the fingerprint sensor indent shape and size) seems to be a carbon copy of the OPPO R11s. Which depending on perspective, either adds or takes away from the validity of the image.

Other than that there is not much else to take from this latest image. Yes, it does confirm the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup although as previously noted it is expected that the OnePlus 5T will come with an almost-identical back plate to the original OnePlus 5, including the same camera setup and placement. Likewise, it is expected that most of the rest of the hardware (including the 3.5mm headphone port) and most of the specs for that matter, will also be the same. Resulting in the change of display size and ratio being the major design improvements to note. In either case it won’t be too long before all is known about the OnePlus 5T as OnePlus has already confirmed it will unveil the phone on November 16 with a view to opening up sales on November 21.