New Languages, Fonts, & Comment Copying Come To G Suite

New languages, fonts, and comment copying have come to G Suite, more specifically, to the apps within G Suite which are Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides that users have access to when using G Suite for work or school or even personal day to day tasks. When it comes to the new languages, there are four new ones that have been added to the supported list of languages, and these include European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, French, and Brazilian Portuguese. Google also notes that Hindi and other new languages will be added to the support list sometime soon too, albeit without tossing out any concrete dates, so those who will find Hindi or other new languages useful that aren’t already supported will simply have to wait for now.

As for the fonts, Google doesn’t appear to list them all, but it does mention Cyrillic and Devangari as two new ones which have been added and that there are now 62 total supported fonts, and the new ones can be accessed from “more fonts” section in the fonts menu.

If you’re someone who tends to work with others and collaborate on projects for school or work, Docs, Sheets, and Slides all now support copying comments and suggestions. This will be an option anytime you make a copy of any files from one of those apps ensuring that you don’t lose important information, as there would be no need to copy them from the original file because they would still be there as long as the file still existed. Worth mentioning is that the copying of comments and suggestions is not an automatic thing when you make a copy of a Docs, Sheets, or Slides file. There will be a box that you will need to check if you want the comments and suggestions to be visible in your copy, but it is easy enough to find, as the box you need to check is right above the “ok” button which you will need to click before you can proceed with making the copy of the file. Google has started making these changes to all three apps as of today, but it also states that a full rollout will take anywhere from one to three days, which means it should be about three days or so before all users have access to these new features.