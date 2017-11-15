New Google Maps Look Includes Color-Coded Points Of Interest

The new Google Maps look includes color-coded points of interest to help people better navigate their routes and more easily recognize what it is they’re looking for on the map. Google‘s use of new color schemes and icons is not the only change to the new look, but for some it could very well be the most recognizable change. For example, as shown in the cheat sheet image in the gallery below which shows what all the colors mean, food and drinks will be shown with an orange color and a specific icon that is relevant to that type of place, such as a knife and fork for food, or a small coffee mug for cafes. Likewise, entertainment and leisure places on the map will be listed with relevant icons in a turquoise color.

In addition to the two colors mentioned above, locations in the shopping category will be shown in blue, health locations in pink, services in a light purple, civil services and worship in gray, outdoor in green, and transport will be shown in a light blue. With all of these different colors and unique icons for the type of establishment, identifying what you’re looking for on the map should be a lot more quick and painless, assuming you had issues with it in the first place.

Beyond the color scheme changeup, Google also made it so that information on the map that is the most relevant to what you’re looking for will be much better highlighted for each specific map, like the map for transit, which should now have slightly bigger icons for things like transit stops so it’s easier to pick them out. Google is already starting to roll these new visual changes out to Maps users and it says that the new look will hit any and all services which incorporate Google Maps, like Android Auto, Search, and Google Assistant to name a few. That said, Google also notes that the changes will be rolling out over the next few weeks, which means not all users are going to see these immediately, and it’s possible that it could take at least a week for a fair amount of users to see the new look come through.