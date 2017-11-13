Mysterious Handset Appears, Allegedly One Of Meizu’s Phones

A new smartphone has just surfaced, and according to the source, this is one of Meizu’s upcoming handsets. Now, if you take a look at the provided image, you will see a rather plain-looking phone whose bezels are not that thick, but are not especially thin either. This is a white-colored phone, and on its display you can see some software info, and the phone seems to be running Android 7.0 Nougat, though this screen does not mention anything about a skin which is applied on top of the device.

Meizu’s branding is also not present on the front side of the device, and the company’s mBack multifunctional home key is also not included here, so we cannot really say if this is a Meizu-branded phone or not. The notification bar also does not suggest this is a Meizu-branded handset, as the icons not only look different to what we’re used to seeing in Flyme OS, but they’re also positioned differently. In any case, this phone has some black bars around the display, though they’re very thin, and there’s also a mysterious sensor included next to the phone’s earpiece. This looks like an IR blaster, but it’s positioned in the wrong place, so it’s probably something else, a face-scanning sensor maybe? It could be one of the phone’s regular sensors (proximity or light sensor), but it probably is not, as it would be better hidden in the phone’s bezel. All the physical keys are located on the right-hand side of this smartphone, and chances are that the phone’s fingerprint scanner is placed on the back, if it has one at all.

Now, the source also mentions that this phone will be fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core SoC, which suggests that we’re looking at a budget device here. If this is, indeed, one of Meizu’s upcoming smartphones, then the company has some serious plans to change not only its design language, but also the look of Flyme OS, which is not that likely. This is a truly mysterious smartphone, and in order to find out what phone is it exactly, we’ll simply have to wait and see who will announce it, if it becomes official at all.

Buy the Meizu M6 Note