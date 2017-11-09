Mophie Launches Three New Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Accessories

Mophie has expanded its list of accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with a new battery pack and “powerstation mini” external battery which can be hooked up to a brand new protective case. The three products have been officially introduced on Wednesday and are listed on the company’s online store, though it appears that all of these new accessories are out of stock as of this writing, at least in Europe, with no information on when the inventory might be replenished.

Starting off with the new Mophie Juice Pack, this new battery case weighs 112 grams and includes a 2,950mAh cell said to add up to 36 hours of additional talk time on top of what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s incorporated 3,300mAh unit has to offer. The Mophie Juice Pack also takes advantage of universal wireless charging capabilities, and the case has been designed to magnetically align with Mophie “charge force” mounts for ease of use. For Samsung Galaxy Note 8 owners looking to protect their smartphones while maintaining a slimmer profile, the Mophie Charge Force case lacks an internal battery but does allow for wireless charging. The case is wrapped in leather fabrics promising a premium feel and weighs 3.7oz or 104 grams. Like the Juice Pack, the Mophie Charge Force offers secure magnetic positioning for easy alignment with the company’s wireless charging solutions, and additionally, it can be easily coupled with the Mophie powerstation mini. The latter product is also a new addition to the list of the company’s Galaxy Note 8 accessories and the way it works is by sticking magnetically to the Mophie Charge Force case in order to offer 3,000mAh of additional power through the case’s wireless charging coil. The unit weighs 3.17oz (90 grams) and measures 109 x 59.8 x 11.8mm in size.

As for pricing, the Galaxy Note 8 Mophie Juice Pack has a launch price of €99.95, whereas the Mophie Charge Force case and powerstation mini cost €49.95 each. It’s also worth mentioning that the Juice Pack is listed on the Mophie UK online store as well, where it carries a price tag of £89.95 and is also out of stock as of this writing.