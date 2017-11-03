Mobile Google Search Is Getting Rounded UI, Now Going Live

Mobile Google Search is Getting a rounded UI and it’s now going live for users it seems. When you open up the Google website on your mobile device in Chrome, or another mobile browser, the corners of the search box and all the associated cards below the search box once you enter in a search query will have rounded corners, something which is already being tested on the Google app on Android as it just recently surfaced for some users earlier this week. Now it appears Google is bringing mobile Search into the fold, though this is much more than testing and seems to be a full rollout. That said, it may still take some time for all users to view Google on mobile this way.

Those who are already seeing this new style for Google Search on mobile will see it for everything from news to sports to images, and even entertainment-related content cards about TV shows or movies. The rounded corners aren’t the only visual change with the new mobile Search page either. The background is now a bright white, making things appear more visually appealing and a little bit cleaner. This is a change from the light gray color that Google was using for mobile Search prior to these changes, which was still decent in the visual department but it seems like Google still felt things needed a change.

Since this doesn’t seem to be limited to just Chrome or Android in general, anyone who uses Google through whatever mobile browser and mobile operating system they gravitate towards is likely to be met with the new look. It’s worth mentioning that with this being rolled out to most or all users for the mobile search page regardless of browser or mobile platform, and with it being in testing in the Google app currently, Google is more than likely trying to bring things together for a more seamless UI design for its different Search-related offerings, and could very well start to roll out or implement such changes to its desktop site at some point in the future too, that is if it plans to streamline these design elements across all platforms.