MIUI 9 Global Update Rolling Out To Xiaomi Mi 5 & Mi 5s Plus

Xiaomi’s latest MIUI 9 global update is reportedly expanding its availability to a couple of additional smartphone models, namely the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5s Plus, both of which should now start receiving the new software package over the air. Weighing in at 571MB and 1.3GB, respectively, the software update for the two smartphones introduces roughly the same new features and improvements to both, and while the software is marked as a ‘Nightly’ update in the changelog’s header, this should, in fact, be a stable build of the MIUI Global version 9.1.1.0.

The global release of MIUI 9 took place in early November when the package landed on several Xiaomi smartphones including the Qualcomm-powered Redmi Note 4, Mi MIX 2, Redmi Y1, and the Y1 Lite, among others. According to reports from users in China, the MIUI 9 update has recently been expanded to include both the Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5s Plus. The update for the former device is marked as “NAAMIEI” and weighs just under 600MB, whereas Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus owners should look forward to downloading the firmware marked as “NBGMIEI” which weighs roughly twice as much. As for what the update has in store for users, it largely retains the same user interface from MIUI 8 but adds new features and fixes, as well as various optimizations for functionalities like folder cleaning, system decryption, and more. Search results in the Contacts app should now take advantage of an improved layout with better readability, and a new search for apps option has been added to the Dual Apps settings menu. Button and gesture shortcuts have also been added, and the Quick Ball element will now go back to the edge of the screen after three seconds of inactivity.

Additionally, the call blocking feature has been improved with the ability to create separate rules for different SIM cards, and various optimizations of the Do Not Disturb mode have been added as well. As usual, the rollout is expanding gradually and should reach all eligible Xiaomi Mi 5 and Mi 5s Plus units globally within the next few weeks. Remember to apply the update over a Wi-Fi network while making sure you have at least half of your battery charge left so as to avoid any needless data charges and potentially harmful interruptions.