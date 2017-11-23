Minecraft 1.2.5 For Android Gets Mixer Integration

Minecraft is one of the biggest and most streamworthy mobile games around, and will now be following its desktop cousin in getting integration with Microsoft-made streaming platform Mixer. The feature was put into the beta version of update 1.2.5, and with that update now being live, so is Mixer integration for all. Players will be able to co-stream with friends, a key feature of mixer, and even invite the audience to help make the game more lively. Any console command in Minecraft can be set as an interactive button for the audience and assigned a value in Mixer’s in-platform currency. That means that audience members can do anything from spawning a dragon to giving the streaming a massive supply of redstone, so long as the streamer has the commands set up as buttons. You can launch Mixer through the game’s Broadcast menu, and you can set options while streaming on both mobile and desktop.

The introduction of a built-in streaming option for Minecraft is a fairly rare option in the mobile world. To commemorate the occasion and help streamers to get familiar with what Mixer can do, the team behind Mixer took a break from developing the streaming platform to develop a custom Minecraft map made to maximize the functionality of Mixer’s in-game tweaks. This map is downloadable for free through the source link, and can be used on Android, so long as you’re able to move the file into the proper directory with a file manager app.

Minecraft and other desktop-style mobile games have been streamed for virtually as long as their desktop brethren, but integrating so deeply with such a popular game is an ace in the hole for Mixer. This makes it more accessible than even Twitch and YouTube, two of the biggest platforms for gamers who love to play with an audience. Mixer integration in Minecraft is seamless, and if Microsoft can push for other developers to do the same with their games, on and off of mobile platforms, then Mixer just might have a chance in a market that’s already largely cornered. The key will be building an audience, which Microsoft is apparently leaving to streamers.