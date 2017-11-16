MetroPCS Offers Free Smartphone And Amazon Prime To Switch

T-Mobile’s pre-paid subsidiary, MetroPCS, has a new deal in place for customers willing to switch to its network: a free smartphone and a free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, which normally costs $99 per year. The smartphone included in the offer is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, which normally retails for $209, so the total value of the freebies in this offer is a solid $308. The deal is good only for a limited time and it applies to interested customers who agree to port their number to MetroPCS and sign up for unlimited data with the carrier’s unlimited LTE service, which costs $50 for one line, $80 for two lines, $90 for three lines, and $100 for four lines. Each line will get unlimited data at up to LTE speeds, but if one line on the account is deactivated, all other lines will lose their promotional pricing as well.

The unlimited 4G LTE data is on T-Mobile’s nationwide network, and the carrier highlights that there are no data caps. The deal is good for each ported number, with up to five Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime with free Amazon Prime redeemable so that more family members can enjoy the perks. The free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime offers unlimited access to ad-free Prime Music, Prime Video movies and TV shows, Prime Photos unlimited storage, monthly Kindle First pre-released books, unlimited free two-day shipping for Amazon orders, and more. Once the free one-year subscription comes to an end, the Amazon Prime membership will be automatically renewed, at the price in effect at that point. To avoid the automatic renewal, users can cancel it before it goes into effect.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, meanwhile, is a mid-range smartphone with good specs for its category. The handset has a 5.5-inch HD display (1,280 x 720 pixels), an octa-core 64-bit Exynos 7870 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage space, 10.9GB of which is available to the user. Users can also expand the smartphone’s memory with a microSD card of up to 256GB. Other specs include an 8-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, dual SIM support, and Android 7.0 Nougat on board out of the box. The smartphone sports a sleek metallic design and has a 3,300 mAh battery, which should last for up to 40 hours of talk time on a single charge.