Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Arrives On NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV

The latest exclusive game for the NVIDIA SHIELD has now arrived, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD. This one has just become available to download from the Google Play Store and is currently priced at $9.99. As per usual, this is a reduced price to coincide with the launch as the game is set to become available officially priced at $14.99 following the launch period. No details were given on how long the launch price will remain in effect and therefore those who do want to secure this new Android TV game at the lower price may want to consider purchasing sooner rather than later.

Gamers familiar with the popular Metal Gear Solid line will likely need no introduction to Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. For those new to this particular installment however, this is a little different to the other Metal Gear Solid titles as in spite of coming on the back of earlier MGS games, this is actually a prequel. Not only is Snake Eater set thirty years before the original Metal Gear Solid game takes place, but it is also set in Soviet Russia against a backdrop of the Cold War. Resulting in a nice change of scenery and pace compared to the more modern environments associated with the Metal Gear Solid line in general. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally launched in 2004 on the PlayStation 2 before making its way to other consoles and platforms. Now those looking to take advantage of the action can on Android TV via the NVIDIA SHIELD TV.

Unfortunately, for those who own an Android TV device that is not either of the SHIELDs (2015 or 2017) there are no indications this game is going to gain wider device support in the future. This has been brought to Android TV through an arrangement between Konami and NVIDIA and follows on from Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty which also became available back in August of this year, and again specifically for the NVIDIA SHIELD. To find out more about Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater HD or to download a copy of the optimized for SHIELD game, head over to the Google Play Store listing.