Meizu PRO 7 Android Lineup Coming To India, Teaser Suggests

The Meizu PRO 7 Android lineup is coming to India, as suggested by a recent teaser from the Chinese phone maker. The local division of Meizu took to Twitter on Monday to indicate that more details about the availability of its high-end Android devices in the South Asian country will follow in the near future, heavily implying that the launch of the handsets in India is imminent. The teaser seen above is a rather clear hint that the company is referring to its dual-screen smartphone lineup, and the same goes for the “#BeAPro” hashtag accompanying it.

It’s still unclear whether Meizu is only planning on launching one member of the PRO 7 family in India, though some recent rumors suggested that both will eventually be available in the country. The smaller Meizu PRO 7 boasts a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED FHD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, with its rear side housing a 2-inch AMOLED screen. The handset is also available in two variants, a base model powered by the MediaTek Helio P25, and a more high-end take on a dual-screen smartphone featuring the MediaTek Helio X30 SoC. Both come with 4GB of RAM and lack a microSD card slot, with the premium model having 128GB of internal flash memory and the other one shipping with half that storage space. Besides a secondary display, the back of the Meizu PRO 7 accommodates a 12-megapixel dual-camera setup with two f/2.0 lenses and phase detection autofocus support accompanied by a dual-LED flash, with its top bezel featuring a 16-megapixel (f/2.o) module.

The second dual-screen device from Meizu is the 5.7-inch PRO 7 Plus which is also available in two variants, though both are boasting the Helio X30 and 6GB of RAM and only differ in terms of native storage, giving users the option of choosing between 64GB and 128GB of memory. The entire product family comes with a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 4.2 support, in addition to running Flyme 6 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. An upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo seems likely, though it remains to be seen how long Meizu will take to distribute it. The upcoming devices will presumably start at approximately Rs. 27,000 ($415) and go up to Rs. 39,000 ($600) in India.