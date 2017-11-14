Meizu M6 Note Coming To India Soon, Company Confirms

The Meizu M6 Note is one of Meizu’s most powerful mid-range smartphones, and it seems like it’s coming to India soon. The Meizu M6 Note was announced in China back in August, and the company has just confirmed via its official Twitter account that the phone will be coming to India soon, though Meizu did not reveal the date of its announcement. Knowing Meizu, we’ll get to know the date in the near future, and it will probably be announced by that very same Twitter account. Meizu announced the arrival of the Meizu M6 Note by posting a promo image containing the number 6, and image which resembles the ones from the Meizu M6 Note promo materials. It’s worth noting that Meizu did not specifically say that the phone is coming, but this image is a confirmation enough.

Having said that, the Meizu M6 Note is a metal-clad phone, and the first M Note-branded handset to ship with one of Qualcomm’s processors. This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while its fingerprint scanner is included on the phone’s front side. The company’s branding can be found on the back of this device, and an LED flash is also placed on the phone’s back, right above the dual camera setup. The Meizu M6 Note sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 16GB / 32GB / 64GB of expandable native storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, while there are 12 and 5-megapixel snappers included on the back of this smartphone. A single 16-megapixel camera is available on the front side of the device, while the Meizu M6 Note also comes with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Android 7.1.2 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Meizu M6 Note, and on top of Google’s OS, Meizu has pre-installed its very own skin, Flyme OS, version 6.0, at least that’s the version that comes pre-installed in China. This handset does offer two SIM card slots, and the phone also sports fast charging, Meizu’s proprietary mCharge technology. The Meizu M6 Note was originally announced in Black, Blue and Gold color variants, though we’re not sure if all those colors will be available in India, we’ll just have to wait and see what will Meizu announce exactly.

