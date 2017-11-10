Meizu M6 Note Android Smartphone Gets Certified By The FCC

A Meizu-branded smartphone has just paid a visit to the FCC, and has been certified as the result. Now, the device that got certified carries the ‘M721L’ model number, and even though this is not the Meizu M6 Note’s exact model number, it’s quite similar to it. Having said that, if you take a look at the sketch of the back of the device that got certified, which is available in the gallery down below, you will see a phone that looks like the Meizu M6 Note, which is yet another indication that the Meizu M6 Note is the device that got certified by the FCC.

As you can see, there are two camera cutouts on the back of this sketch, one camera is larger than the other, and they are vertically aligned, and placed exactly as the cameras on the Meizu M6 Note. If that’s not enough for you, the design of the LED flash is the same as on the Meizu M6 Note, and that is the only Meizu-branded handset that sports such a design, so this is almost certainly the Meizu M6 Note that we’re looking at here. So, what is this certification suggesting, that the Meizu M6 Note is coming to the US? Well, it’s possible, the phone is currently sold via Amazon, and is available to US customers that way, but this could indicate that the phone will be sold via some retailers in the country as well, who knows, maybe even some of US-based carriers will sell the handset.

For those of you who are unaware, the Meizu M6 Note is fueled by one of Qualcomm’s processors, the Snapdragon 625, and the device that is sold via Amazon is compatible with US’ 4G LTE bands partially thanks to the fact that it runs that chip. In any case, the Meizu M6 Note is a metal-clad phone which comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and this is a mid-range handset. This device packs in a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, and sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Meizu M6 Note, and Meizu’s Flyme OS comes pre-installed on top of it. We’ve already reviewed this phone, so click here if you’d like to know more about it.

