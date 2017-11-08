‘Made for Huawei’ Smartphone Accessory Program In The Works

According to a recent report from China, Huawei is working on setting up a certified accessory program called “Made for Huawei.” Similar to Google’s own accessory program bearing a comparable name, Huawei’s platform would allow third-party manufacturers to create accessories for the company’s products, which would then go through a certification process before receiving the “Made for Huawei” label. This should boost sales, push the company’s image further into the forefront, and as far as customers are concerned, they should have a guarantee that these certified accessories will work as intended in conjunction with the company’s products.

The report at hand goes on to mention that the first accessory to bear the “Made for Huawei” tag will take the form of a USB-C-to-HDMI cable for the company’s latest flagship phone, the Mate 10. The accessory was apparently soft-launched in China already, but Huawei has yet to make any official announcements on the matter. Assuming that the certification program takes flight, additional accessories are expected to be released in the future, though it’s still unclear whether Huawei is planning on creating a new revenue stream by charging third-party manufacturers for the certification, or if any OEM will be able to acquire the label free of cost by simply meeting Huawei’s standards and demands. It also remains to be seen if these accessories will be launched only in the company’s homeland or if the certification program will extend into other regions around the globe where Huawei’s mobile business is present.

It’s also unclear if these future accessories will be compatible only with the more recent devices like the Huawei Mate 10 series or a specific product lineup. The aforementioned flagship was introduced in China in October as a series comprising two main models, i.e. the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, as well as a more exclusive third variant featuring the Porsche Design logo and boasting a unique color which wraps around the best hardware configuration available, including 256GB of internal storage up from the other two models’ 64GB and 128GB configurations. As far as the Made for Huawei certified accessory program is concerned, it’s likely that the company will shed more light on its plans in the coming weeks following the supposed soft-launch of the aforementioned USB Type-C adapter in China.