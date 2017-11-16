Lineage 2: Revolution MMORPG Now Out On Android For Free

Lineage 2: Revolution officially launched on Android smartphones and tablets earlier this week, following months of teasers and an unexpected promotional campaign starring Conan O’Brien, as well as a limited edition of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 aimed at the most dedicated fans of the genre. Lineage 2: Revolution seeks to fill the hardcore MMORPG void on mobile devices where most online RPGs are streamlined and simplified to be more accessible to casual players. While the game still offers a plethora of content that can be played in short bursts on days when you aren’t able to commit a lot of time to it, this is still a title designed for dedicated MMORPG aficionados and serious mobile gamers in general.

Apart from an epic story, Lineage 2: Revolution also promises a highly competitive experience for players seeking it, featuring 50-versus-50 battles that are played in real time and meant to simulate an all-out fantasy war. Nermarble’s servers are able to host thousands of players each, consequently having the capabilities to populate the massive open world of the game and make it come to life, according to the developer’s claims. Guilds and Clans are also part of this mobile MMORPG package, as is a robust leveling system and countless pieces of equipment and items that you can loot, earn, win, or purchase.

Lineage 2: Revolution was built with the Unreal Engine 4 and while it’s relatively well-optimized, you’ll still need a reasonably powerful device to run it on somewhat high graphics settings. Players are able to set the approximate frame rate and details in shadows and textures in order to manually control their experience depending on whether they value high-quality graphics over smooth performance or vice versa. On the software side of things, Lineage 2: Revolution doesn’t come with any particular requirements and can run on Android 4.4 KitKat and later builds of Google’s mobile operating system. Refer to the Google Play Store banner below to download the latest MMORPG from Netmarble on your Android device free of charge and note that the vast majority of the game’s content isn’t hidden behind a paywall, though grinding is to be expected if you’re adamant to not spend any real money on Lineage 2: Revolution.