Likely Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro Certified With Android Nougat

A Samsung Electronics made device identified by the model number SM-J250F that’s thought to be the Galaxy J2 Pro was listed in the database of the Wi-Fi Alliance on Thursday, having been awarded the communications certificate that’s a requirement for a commercial release in the United States. The listing doesn’t reveal many technical specifications about the supposed Galaxy J2 Pro though it does state that the device was tested by the WFA while running Android 7.0 Nougat. While the agency doesn’t elaborate on the matter, it’s likely that this particular variant of Google’s operating system was heavily reskinned by Samsung and was presumably running some build of the Samsung Experience software suite, the same one that’s pre-installed on other devices from the company. Support for Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n will also be part of the package offered by the SM-J250F, as suggested by the same certificate.

The existence of the device that’s widely believed to be advertised as the Galaxy J2 Pro was accidentally confirmed by Samsung itself earlier this week after the South African unit of the Seoul-based tech giant prematurely launched the smartphone’s support pages. The same handset was also benchmarked on Thursday, having been spotted as featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz and 1.5GB of RAM, as well as 32GB of internal flash memory. The upcoming smartphone is likely to sport a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB of additional memory. Its previous benchmark sighting had it running Android 7.1.1 Nougat, thus not being in line with the newly unveiled Wi-Fi certificate, with the most likely explanation for the discrepancy being that the WFA was given an older prototype of the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) to test. While its benchmark listing may have also been incorrect, mobile benchmarks are usually accurate when it comes to detecting Android versions, making that a less probable scenario.

With the SM-J250F previously receiving certificates from both the Federal Communications Commission and Bluetooth Special Interest Group, it appears that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer is preparing to commercially release the handset in the United States. No concrete availability windows have yet been rumored in the industry, though an early 2018 release seems likely.