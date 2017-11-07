LG’s “This Is Real” V30 Campaign Features Many Promises

LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the start of a new promotional campaign for its V30 flagship, with the initiative being called “This Is Real.” The main concept behind the campaign is to celebrate real people and their authentic, praiseworthy accomplishments, the phone maker said. The struggles of everyday individuals and their triumphs over various challenges life throws at them are in the spotlight of LG’s initiative, with the first related video seen below summarizing the stories of some of the stars of the company’s new effort, all of whom make promises to preserve their personal authenticity and keep fighting.

The South Korean original equipment manufacturer didn’t share many details on how its new flagship ties in to “This Is Real,” though the main sentiment of the campaign appears to be seeking to associate the Android flagship with authenticity. Being designed as a robust and portable content creation tool, it appears that the LG V30 is now being positioned as a device that can facilitate a broad range of tasks in your life and help you capture those important moments, whether they’re successes, failures, or a mixture of both. The Seoul-based tech giant explicitly stated that “being real isn’t about being glitzy or glamorous,” which isn’t a controversial sentiment when made in the context of strong personas starring in its campaign but is a somewhat unconventional way of advertising an Android smartphone featuring a design that many consumers are likely to deem “glamorous.” The promotion also marks a sharp departure from LG’s other efforts to advertise the V30; even though all of the company’s previously introduced campaigns highlight the handset’s imaging capabilities, none of them are so personal and emotional as the newly introduced one.

The “This Is Real” campaign was officially announced by LG Mobile Global, suggesting that the initiative will be promoted in all parts of the world. This unified approach to marketing is something that LG has been practicing for a number of years now and will likely be supported by more localized promotional campaigns in certain key markets like the United States and select European countries. The company is expected to debut more videos as part of its new promotional effort over the coming weeks.