LG V30 Plus Now Available from T-Mobile for $130 Down or $850 Outright

While Sprint announced that the LG V30 Plus was exclusive to them back in October when everyone else announced LG V30 availability, that exclusivity would only last about a month or so. As the LG V30 Plus was announced for T-Mobile earlier this month and it is now available starting today. The LG V30 is going to cost you $850 full retail price, or $130 down and $30 per month for 24 months. It’s about $50 more than the regular LG V30 and there’s good reason for that. The LG V30 Plus has 128GB of internal storage, and also comes with a “premium” pair of headphones, something that the original LG V30 didn’t get.

Other than the extra storage, the specs of the LG V30 Plus is the same as the regular LG V30. That includes a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1440. There’s also the Snapdragon 835 under the hood keeping things running, with 4GB of RAM and as mentioned, 128GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot, if for some reason the included 128GB of storage is not enough for you. There’s the same 3300mAh battery inside the LG V30 Plus, which should keep it running all day long, and if not, there is Quick Charge 3.0 included. Which should get you a 80% charge in about 35 minutes. Which is great for topping up pretty quickly. There’s still the same dual-cameras on the back. With a 16-megapixel main camera that has a killer f/1.6 aperture, and then a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens.

The LG V30 Plus is a more premium LG V30, although many people might think that because it’s a “Plus” that it is a larger device, when it actually isn’t. This one is available in black only, while the LG V30 is available in silver only. Both devices are compatible with T-Mobile’s 600MHz network and its Gigabit LTE network, so you’re getting a future-proof smartphone here from LG. The LG V30 Plus is also part of T-Mobile’s Magenta Days deals that are starting today. Which means you can get a free LG V30 Plus if you buy a second one. That’s a pretty sweet deal if you are already looking to add a line to your account.