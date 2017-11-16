LG Offering $400 Rebate When Buying LG V30 & Second LG Product

LG has started its Holidays celebrations today with a new promotion where consumers can save up to $400 when buying the company’s latest smartphone, the LG V30. The promotion actually extends to the LG V30+ as well although the purchase of either of these smartphones is only half of the purchases needed to max out on the savings. As the crux of the deal relies on consumers buying a second LG-branded product along with the purchase of either LG V30 models. At which point those buyers will be eligible to claim back up to $400 against the cost of the two purchases.

As for the additional purchase, LG has not provided a specific list of what products are eligible as it seems to be largely an LG-wide product promotion. With LG only noting that a product has to be purchased from either LG’s mobile, home electronics, or home appliance product categories. So whether it is a new TV, a new washing machine, or a new pair of headphones, the buyer will likely be able to get some cash back. Although the small print does point out that LG’s Signature series is not compatible with this promotion. It is also worth noting that this is an “up to $400” promotion so those who spend less than $400 on the second purchase will likely not receive the full redeemable amount as the rebate will be based on the cost of that second purchase. The good news is buyers do not have to purchase both LG products at the same time with the company confirming that the second purchase can be purchased at a later date and as long as it is within 45 days of the LG V30 or V30+ purchase.

Once approved the rebate will come through in the form of a prepaid Visa card which may take up to 8 weeks to arrive. The promotion is live now and will remain active until Saturday, December 2, 2017. Other caveats include the items must be purchased by participating carriers or retailers, and this is only open to LG customers based in the US. Those interested in finding out more about the promotion, as well as taking a closer look at the full T&Cs, head through the link below.