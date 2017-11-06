LG & IDT Built Industry-First Qi EPP Standards Into LG’s V30

LG and Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) have now announced a partnership to implement Qi Extended Power Profile (EPP) for LG’s V30. The device is, of course, already compatible with both Qi wireless charging and Power Matters Alliance standards – in addition to featuring Qualcomm’s quick charge 3.0 through its USB Type-C port. However, the new EPP standard will allow rapid charging to extend somewhat to the wireless charging side, with a reduction to charge times by up to 30-percent.

Both companies have expressed excitement about being able to bring the new wireless charging standard to market first. Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT’s Mobile Power and Sensing Division goes further to say that the move will “cement” LG’s position as a leader in wireless charging. However, a substantial increase to charging speed isn’t likely to remain an LG exclusive for long. Meanwhile, the technology found in IDT’s itself wireless power receiver, according to the companies, is based on a 32-bit ARM? M0 core architecture. That means the chip has been in the flagship since it launched. Neither company has said whether the increased charging speeds will require an updated charging pad, but the implementation itself seems to have been conducted mostly on the software side of things. Specifically, LG is said to have utilized the chip to more efficiently optimize the way the LG V30 charges wirelessly. Moreover, implementation of the new standard won’t remove compatibility with older transmitters that are already available. So it may already be possible to charge up more quickly without having to spend money on any new hardware.

Unfortunately, one other aspect of the announcement that remains unclear is whether or not the V30 will need a software update allowing users to take advantage of Qi EPP wireless charging. Given the apparent software-driven nature of the enhanced charging protocol, it seems likely that if it isn’t already part of the LG V30 it will require a software update to activate. However, neither LG or IDT has provided a time frame for any kind of software rollout. So the feature may also have already been activated from the launch of the handset, without ever being advertised directly. Bearing that in mind, and without any clarification from LG or IDT, it’s really impossible to say.