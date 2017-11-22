LG G6 Plus Hits Canada With Videotron As Exclusive Carrier

The LG G6 Plus is now officially on sale in Canada, available for purchase exclusively from carrier Videotron. The device made its debut back in June, arriving as a slightly enhanced version of the regular LG G6. Compared to the regular model, the LG G6 Plus comes with more storage space, high-quality DAC audio, and wireless charging (the LG G6 has wireless charging only in some regions). It was previously thought that the LG G6 Plus would not make a debut in Canada, so the launch is quite unexpected. Videotron is offering the LG G6 Plus on a two-year contract at $49.95 CAD, with a monthly plan of at least $79.95.

While the LG G6 came with just 32GB of internal storage space, the LG G6 Plus packs 128GB of native storage, expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card. The smartphone also features 24-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for audio, which U.S. versions of the LG G6 lack. Otherwise, the LG G6 Plus shares most specifications with the regular LG G6, including the 5.7-nch FullVision display with a QHD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone packs a 64-bit quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with an Adreno 530 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery to keep things going. Other specs include a dual rear camera setup consisting of two 13-megapixel sensors, the same as the ones found on the LG G6. On the front of the smartphone, a 5-megapixel camera will handle selfies and video calls.

The LG G6 Plus further comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, a rear-facing fingerprint scanner located below the rear cameras, and Android 7.0 Nougat on board out of the box, with LG’s own custom UX 6.0 on top. In terms of special software features, the LG G6 Plus comes with Low Power Consumption, Face Print, and Covered Lens, among the highlights. Design-wise, the smartphone sports a sleek metal-and-glass construction with slim bezels around the display and a high screen-to-body ratio. The LG G6 launched only in Astro Black and Ice Platinum color options, but the LG G6 Plus also adds a Marine Blue avatar. At the time of writing, Videotron lists the LG G6 Plus only in the Blue color option, with no mention of whether it will add more options in the future.