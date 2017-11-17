Lenovo’s Tab 7 Series Launch in the US, Starting at $80

Lenovo launched two new tablets in the US today, the Tab 7 for $70 and the Tab 7 Essential for $100. These are very entry level tablets from Lenovo, as you’d expect from their prices. The Tab 7 Essential is the lower-end model with a 7-inch 1024×600 resolution display. While the regular Tab 7 sports a slightly higher resolution display of 1280×720. Otherwise, both tablets feature the same internals with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to boot. The MediaTek MT8161 is inside, powering both tablets. Which is a quad-core chipset.

These tablets aren’t going to outperform the majority of the tablets on the market, but at starting prices of just $79 and $99, it’s hard to pass up picking one up, especially for traveling. As these are great for reading books while stuck on a plane, or watching some movies and TV shows, especially since Lenovo does include Dolby’s audio inside its tablets. Both of these tablets are running on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, since these are very entry-level tablets, it’s quite possible that they may not get updated to Android Oreo. However, they will still get security updates, something that Lenovo has gotten pretty good at in the past few years, along with many other smartphone makers these days. Both tablets do have large bezels on the top and bottom, these are so that you can hold the tablet in landscape and watch movies, or play games without touching the display and registering unwanted touches.

The Lenovo Tab 7 Essential is available now for $79 and the Tab 7 is available for $99. They are available with a black front and a white back. These tablets may not be as impressive as the Galaxy Tab S3, but for under $100, they will make great stocking stuffers this holiday season. If you’re looking for something else to pick up for people on your list, check out our gift guides. We have plenty of options for tablets in all sorts of price ranges, and even some Chromebooks and smartphones. You can grab both of these tablets from Lenovo’s website right now and they will ship instantly, and arrive at your doorstep within a few days (likely next week).